Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Police Officers Speak Out About Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Police search people bus passengers during the state of emergency in Santa Ana, El Salvador, June 30, 2022. © 2022 MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images Interviews with police officers and internal police documents reveal abusive practices that have led to arbitrary detention and abuse of power in El Salvador.Their accounts provide a rare insight into how the Salvadoran police have fabricated evidence to fulfill arrests quotas, extorted innocent people, bypassed due process, and defied court orders.Gang violence has decreased in El Salvador, but Salvadorans are not safe because they are exposed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
