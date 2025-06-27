Tolerance.ca
Ecuador: Public Integrity Law Endangers Children

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – Reforms passed by Ecuador’s National Assembly and signed by President Daniel Noboa severely threaten children’s rights and fail to protect children who are recruited or used by organized crime groups, Human Rights Watch said today.On June 24, 2025, the National Assembly approved the Public Integrity Law. The law’s stated goals are to eradicate violence and corruption across all public offices, improve public sector efficiency, and ensure that public goods and services meet citizens’ needs. But it includes harmful changes to laws on youth justice that put children’s rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
