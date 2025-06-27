Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Trans Rights Activist Murdered

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ali Jejhon Macalintal during a protest rally in General Santos City, Philippines.  © Karapatan (Manila) – A hooded gunman in General Santos City in the southern Philippines carried out an apparent targeted killing on June 23, 2025, of a transgender rights activist who worked as a radio commentator, Human Rights Watch said today.The media reported that an unidentified man shot Ali Jejhon Macalintal several times at the acupuncture clinic she owned in General Santos City, and fled on a motorcycle. Police said they were investigating whether Macalintal's history…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Podcast: Ameya on feeling othered by her own country
~ Kenya: Hold Authorities Accountable for Protesters’ Deaths
~ 1 in 5 community footy umpires have been assaulted, while others cop death threats: new research
~ The NDIA is changing how it pays for disability supports. What does that mean for rural communities?
~ Supreme Court rules that states may deny people covered by Medicaid the freedom to choose Planned Parenthood as their health care provider
~ Cats at 40: a dazzling cast – stuck in an outdated show
~ Earth is trapping much more heat than climate models forecast – and the rate has doubled in 20 years
~ Travelling with food allergies? These 8 tips can help you stay safer in the skies
~ Do all Iranians hate the regime? Hate America? Life inside the country is much more complex and nuanced
~ Millions remain invisible – but Asia-Pacific leaders pledge change by 2030
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter