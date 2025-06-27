Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Hold Authorities Accountable for Protesters’ Deaths

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Riot police patrol during a protest on June 25, 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya. Today's demonstration marks the first anniversary of the 2024 anti- Finance Bill protests. © 2025 Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images (Nairobi) – Kenyan authorities should be held accountable for all abuses during countrywide protests on June 25, 2025, including killings, gun injuries, and beatings, Human Rights Watch said today. Authorities should also embrace international norms and, going forward, ensure security forces’ response to the ongoing protests is lawful and adheres to international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
