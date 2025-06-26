Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 5 community footy umpires have been assaulted, while others cop death threats: new research

By Alyson Crozier, Senior Lecturer, Exercise and Sport Psychology, University of South Australia
Jamie Cleland, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Management, University of South Australia
Stirling Sharpe, Senior Lecturer (Sport Management), University of Canberra
One senior community football umpire said: ‘I was threatened with my life this year and the league did nothing about it.’ Here’s what needs to change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
