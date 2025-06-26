Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cats at 40: a dazzling cast – stuck in an outdated show

By Karen Cummings, Lecturer in Singing, University of Sydney
Simon Kenway, Associate Lecturer in Music Theatre, University of Sydney
In this re-launch, the score, direction and choreography are almost identical to what we saw back in 1985. And the choreography remains the heart and soul.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 1 in 5 community footy umpires have been assaulted, while others cop death threats: new research
~ The NDIA is changing how it pays for disability supports. What does that mean for rural communities?
~ Supreme Court rules that states may deny people covered by Medicaid the freedom to choose Planned Parenthood as their health care provider
~ Earth is trapping much more heat than climate models forecast – and the rate has doubled in 20 years
~ Travelling with food allergies? These 8 tips can help you stay safer in the skies
~ Do all Iranians hate the regime? Hate America? Life inside the country is much more complex and nuanced
~ Millions remain invisible – but Asia-Pacific leaders pledge change by 2030
~ Friday essay: ‘the magnitude of their love was extraordinary’ – how an elderly couple showed Alice Pung the power of a good story
~ One bad rainstorm away from disaster: why proposed changes to forestry rules won’t solve the ‘slash’ problem
~ Streaming giants have helped bring Korean dramas to the world – but much is lost in translation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter