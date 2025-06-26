Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions remain invisible – but Asia-Pacific leaders pledge change by 2030

More than a decade after Asian and Pacific nations launched a campaign to ensure every life is counted, millions across the region still remain “invisible” – born, living, and dying without formal recognition.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: ‘the magnitude of their love was extraordinary’ – how an elderly couple showed Alice Pung the power of a good story
~ One bad rainstorm away from disaster: why proposed changes to forestry rules won’t solve the ‘slash’ problem
~ Streaming giants have helped bring Korean dramas to the world – but much is lost in translation
~ Brands want us to trust them. But as the SPF debacle shows, they need to earn it
~ What do the Bible, the Quran and the Torah say about the justification for war?
~ The drought in southern Australia is not over – it just looks that way
~ Lung cancer screening is about to start. What you need to know if you smoke or have quit
~ Whatever happened to the Albanese government’s wellbeing agenda?
~ Beyond playgrounds: how less structured city spaces can nurture children’s creativity and independence
~ NATO’s 5% of GDP defence target ramps up pressure on Australia to spend vastly more
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter