Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brands want us to trust them. But as the SPF debacle shows, they need to earn it

By Paul Harrison, Director, Master of Business Administration Program (MBA); Co-Director, Better Consumption Lab, Deakin University
It’s quite unsettling to discover something so central to our cultural rituals – the “slop” in the Aussie mantra of “Slip! Slop! Slap!” – can no longer be trusted.

We’ve never really had to scrutinise sunscreen. We slop it on because Sid the Seagull (in his role as spokesbird for the Cancer Council) told us to. We’ve learned about sun protection factors (SPF) and made choices…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Millions remain invisible – but Asia-Pacific leaders pledge change by 2030
~ Friday essay: ‘the magnitude of their love was extraordinary’ – how an elderly couple showed Alice Pung the power of a good story
~ One bad rainstorm away from disaster: why proposed changes to forestry rules won’t solve the ‘slash’ problem
~ Streaming giants have helped bring Korean dramas to the world – but much is lost in translation
~ What do the Bible, the Quran and the Torah say about the justification for war?
~ The drought in southern Australia is not over – it just looks that way
~ Lung cancer screening is about to start. What you need to know if you smoke or have quit
~ Whatever happened to the Albanese government’s wellbeing agenda?
~ Beyond playgrounds: how less structured city spaces can nurture children’s creativity and independence
~ NATO’s 5% of GDP defence target ramps up pressure on Australia to spend vastly more
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter