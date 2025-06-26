Tolerance.ca
The drought in southern Australia is not over – it just looks that way

By Andrew B. Watkins, Associate research scientist, School of Earth, Atmopshere & Environment, Monash University
Ailie Gallant, Associate Professor, ARC Centre of Excellence for Weather of the 21st Century, Monash University
Pallavi Goswami, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Atmospheric Science, Monash University
Yes, it’s been raining in southeast Australia – but it’s too little, too late. Now it’s too cold to grow decent pasture. This is called a ‘green drought’.The Conversation


