Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whatever happened to the Albanese government’s wellbeing agenda?

By Kate Sollis, Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
Nicholas Drake, Research Fellow, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Research Affiliate, School of Philosophy, Australian National University
Paul Campbell, Postdoctoral research fellow, Australian National University
It was a passion project for the treasurer, meant to help account for fairness and wellbeing while developing policy. Why has the government stopped talking about it?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Millions remain invisible – but Asia-Pacific leaders pledge change by 2030
~ Friday essay: ‘the magnitude of their love was extraordinary’ – how an elderly couple showed Alice Pung the power of a good story
~ One bad rainstorm away from disaster: why proposed changes to forestry rules won’t solve the ‘slash’ problem
~ Streaming giants have helped bring Korean dramas to the world – but much is lost in translation
~ Brands want us to trust them. But as the SPF debacle shows, they need to earn it
~ What do the Bible, the Quran and the Torah say about the justification for war?
~ The drought in southern Australia is not over – it just looks that way
~ Lung cancer screening is about to start. What you need to know if you smoke or have quit
~ Beyond playgrounds: how less structured city spaces can nurture children’s creativity and independence
~ NATO’s 5% of GDP defence target ramps up pressure on Australia to spend vastly more
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter