Whatever happened to the Albanese government’s wellbeing agenda?
By Kate Sollis, Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
Nicholas Drake, Research Fellow, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Research Affiliate, School of Philosophy, Australian National University
Paul Campbell, Postdoctoral research fellow, Australian National University
It was a passion project for the treasurer, meant to help account for fairness and wellbeing while developing policy. Why has the government stopped talking about it?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 26, 2025