Human Rights Observatory

Seediq language digital activist Sayun Pihaw wonders, ‘how to find an angle to facilitate understanding?’

By Yanne C.
“Making language learning videos is easy; the editing work is difficult — while someone from within may easily understand the cultural nuance, finding an angle for outsiders to understand the same is something worth exploring.”


© Global Voices -
