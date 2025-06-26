Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Jailed Mayor’s Lawyer Detained

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawyers from Istanbul Bar Association protest the detention of Mehmet Pehlivan, lawyer to jailed mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, and other detained lawyers. Istanbul, June 23, 2025. © 2025 İstanbul Bar Association (İstanbul, June 26, 2025) – An Istanbul court’s decision on June 19, 2025, to allow the detention of a leading defense lawyer for the jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu appears to be in reprisal for his legal representation of his client, Human Rights Watch and the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project said today.Turkish authorities should immediately…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
