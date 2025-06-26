Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women trapped with abusers: South Africa’s COVID lockdowns exposed serious protection gaps

By Marinei Herselman, Lecturer, University of Fort Hare
The unintended consequences of measures introduced to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus from 2020 to 2022 have been studied extensively. Research in South Africa shows that some of these measures added to social ills, such as unemployment and poverty.

Another impact of “lockdown” was on gender-based violence. The government’s Gender-Based Violence Command Centre reported over 120,000 cases within…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Jailed Mayor’s Lawyer Detained
~ Sudan: foreign interests are deepening a devastating war – only regional diplomacy can stop them
~ Can academics use AI to write journal papers? What the guidelines say
~ Netflix gives African film a platform – but the cultural price is high
~ Detty December started as a Nigerian cultural moment. Now it’s spreading across the continent – and minting money
~ Five ways you can use mantra meditation every day to boost your wellbeing
~ How huge migrating animal puppets captivate in ways that climate news can’t
~ Labour is divided over disability cuts – here’s what the public thinks
~ Canada needs a national AI literacy strategy to help students navigate AI
~ Why your holiday flight is still not being powered by sustainable aviation fuel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter