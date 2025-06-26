Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can academics use AI to write journal papers? What the guidelines say

By Sumaya Laher, Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to “intelligent machines and algorithms that can reason and adapt based on sets of rules and environments which mimic human intelligence”. This field is evolving rapidly and the education sector, for one, is abuzz with discussion on AI use for writing.

This matters not just for academics, but for anyone relying on trustworthy information, from journalists and policymakers to educators and the public. Ensuring transparency in how AI is used protects the credibility of all published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Jailed Mayor’s Lawyer Detained
~ Women trapped with abusers: South Africa’s COVID lockdowns exposed serious protection gaps
~ Sudan: foreign interests are deepening a devastating war – only regional diplomacy can stop them
~ Netflix gives African film a platform – but the cultural price is high
~ Detty December started as a Nigerian cultural moment. Now it’s spreading across the continent – and minting money
~ Five ways you can use mantra meditation every day to boost your wellbeing
~ How huge migrating animal puppets captivate in ways that climate news can’t
~ Labour is divided over disability cuts – here’s what the public thinks
~ Canada needs a national AI literacy strategy to help students navigate AI
~ Why your holiday flight is still not being powered by sustainable aviation fuel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter