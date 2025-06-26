Detty December started as a Nigerian cultural moment. Now it’s spreading across the continent – and minting money
By Nnamdi O. Madichie, Professor of Marketing & Entrepreneurship, University of Kigali
Motshedisi Mathibe, Head of Faculty Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria
NobuLali Dangazele, Lecturer at the Gordon Institute for Business Science, University of Pretoria
Every December in Nigeria and Ghana a giant party takes place, unfolding in a whirlwind of concerts, festivals, weddings, art shows, dress-ups, meet-ups and travel. Locals and diaspora west Africans returning from overseas come together to create Detty December, a festive event stretching from mid-December to the new year.
Detty is a playful term for “dirty” in the regional Pidgin language and “Detty December” is a term commonly believed to have been coined…
Thursday, June 26, 2025