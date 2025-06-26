Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Detty December started as a Nigerian cultural moment. Now it’s spreading across the continent – and minting money

By Nnamdi O. Madichie, Professor of Marketing & Entrepreneurship, University of Kigali
Motshedisi Mathibe, Head of Faculty Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria
NobuLali Dangazele, Lecturer at the Gordon Institute for Business Science, University of Pretoria
Every December in Nigeria and Ghana a giant party takes place, unfolding in a whirlwind of concerts, festivals, weddings, art shows, dress-ups, meet-ups and travel. Locals and diaspora west Africans returning from overseas come together to create Detty December, a festive event stretching from mid-December to the new year.

Detty is a playful term for “dirty” in the regional Pidgin language and “Detty December” is a term commonly believed to have been coinedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
