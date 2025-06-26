Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How huge migrating animal puppets captivate in ways that climate news can’t

By Matt Smith, Reader in Applied Theatre and Puppetry, University of Portsmouth
A herd of puppet animals is migrating north from Africa. This 12,000 mile journey represents wildlife’s response to the climate crisis as species are forced to move north due to rising temperatures. As The Herds travels through the UK en route to the Arctic, the organisers hope this artistic project will help spectators along the route understand what is happening to the environment.

Events like this are “louder than traffic”, according to US-based…The Conversation


