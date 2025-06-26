Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why your holiday flight is still not being powered by sustainable aviation fuel

By Salman Ahmad, Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management, University of the West of Scotland
As you wait in the departure lounge for your flight this summer, you may notice your aeroplane being pumped full of fuel ahead of takeoff. And then you may start to wonder why flying is still so dependent on fossil fuels, and whether you should have booked a holiday destination that’s accessible by a more environmentally friendly form of transport.

So what happened to plans for so-called sustainable aviation fuel? Wasn’t it supposed to be the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Jailed Mayor’s Lawyer Detained
~ Women trapped with abusers: South Africa’s COVID lockdowns exposed serious protection gaps
~ Sudan: foreign interests are deepening a devastating war – only regional diplomacy can stop them
~ Can academics use AI to write journal papers? What the guidelines say
~ Netflix gives African film a platform – but the cultural price is high
~ Detty December started as a Nigerian cultural moment. Now it’s spreading across the continent – and minting money
~ Five ways you can use mantra meditation every day to boost your wellbeing
~ How huge migrating animal puppets captivate in ways that climate news can’t
~ Labour is divided over disability cuts – here’s what the public thinks
~ Canada needs a national AI literacy strategy to help students navigate AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter