Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There is no loneliness epidemic – so why do we keep talking as if there is?

By Brendan Kelly, Professor of Psychiatry, Trinity College Dublin
Most people experience periods of loneliness, isolation or solitude in their lives. But these are different things, and the proportion of people feeling lonely is stable over time. So why do we keep talking about an epidemic of loneliness?

Before the COVID pandemic, several studies showed that rates of loneliness were stable in England, the US, Finland, Sweden and Germany, among other places, over recent decades.

While COVID changed many things, loneliness levels quickly returned to pre-pandemic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
