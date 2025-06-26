Tolerance.ca
What is reconciliation − the legislative shortcut Republicans are using to push through their ‘big, beautiful bill’?

By Linda J. Bilmes, Daniel Patrick Moynihan Senior Lecturer in Public Policy and Public Finance, Harvard Kennedy School
By using reconciliation, which was originally intended to rein in deficits, Republicans can pass the bill with a simple majority vote. But analysts expect it to lead to larger deficits.The Conversation


