Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five prescription drugs that can make it harder to cope with the heat

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
As temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat-related illness – especially for people taking certain prescription drugs.

The body uses several mechanisms to regulate temperature: sweating, blood flow to the skin and fluid balance. But some commonly prescribed drugs interfere with these processes, making it harder to stay cool.

Here are a few you should know about this summer:

1. Antidepressants


Two specific types of antidepressants – selective…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
