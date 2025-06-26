Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An ethnobotanical guide in Quechua Qwastu to connect language, territory, and climate: Valeria Obando's project in Colombia

By Teodora C. Hasegan
Valeria Obando Quitiaquez will share on social media an ethnobotanical guide to her territory that documents the Quechua Qwastu names for plants, animals, sacred sites, and water sources in the Gran Tescual reservation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
