Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There’s gold trapped in your iPhone – and chemists have found a safe new way to extract it

By Justin M. Chalker, Professor of Chemistry, Flinders University
In 2022, humans produced an estimated 62 million tonnes of electronic waste – enough to fill more than 1.5 million garbage trucks. This was up 82% from 2010 and is expected to rise to 82 million tonnes in 2030.

This e-waste includes old laptops and phones, which contain precious materials such as gold. Less than one quarter of it is properly collected and recycled. But a new technique colleagues and I have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Bordeaux wine estates price their bottles
~ UK’s F-35A fighter jet deal problem: the RAF has no aircraft to refuel them in mid-air
~ Amid alarm over a US ‘autism registry’, people are using these tactics to avoid disability surveillance – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: Jim Chalmers juggles expectations and ambition in pursuing tax reform
~ How Nato summit shows Europe and US no longer have a common enemy
~ UN Financing Development Meeting Should Advance Tax Justice
~ As one of Shakespeare’s least performed plays, Coriolanus is startlingly relevant under Trump 2.0
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Ken Henry on changing the tax system to give struggling workers a fairer go
~ Three African women’s train ride from Copenhagen to Hamburg through racism and resilience
~ Cambodia: Government allows slavery and torture to flourish inside hellish scamming compounds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter