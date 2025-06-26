Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid alarm over a US ‘autism registry’, people are using these tactics to avoid disability surveillance – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation





Robert F. Kennedy Jr. caused controversy in April by promising to find…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Bordeaux wine estates price their bottles
~ There’s gold trapped in your iPhone – and chemists have found a safe new way to extract it
~ UK’s F-35A fighter jet deal problem: the RAF has no aircraft to refuel them in mid-air
~ Grattan on Friday: Jim Chalmers juggles expectations and ambition in pursuing tax reform
~ How Nato summit shows Europe and US no longer have a common enemy
~ UN Financing Development Meeting Should Advance Tax Justice
~ As one of Shakespeare’s least performed plays, Coriolanus is startlingly relevant under Trump 2.0
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Ken Henry on changing the tax system to give struggling workers a fairer go
~ Three African women’s train ride from Copenhagen to Hamburg through racism and resilience
~ Cambodia: Government allows slavery and torture to flourish inside hellish scamming compounds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter