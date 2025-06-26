Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Nato summit shows Europe and US no longer have a common enemy

By Andrew Corbett, Senior Lecturer in Defence Studies, King's College London
Mark Rutte had an unenviable task at the Hague summit this week. The Nato secretary-general had to work with diverging American and European views of current security threats. After Rutte made extraordinary efforts at highly deferential, overt flattery of Donald Trump to secure crucial outcomes for the alliance, he seems to have succeeded for now.

But what this meeting and the run-up has made increasingly clear is that the US and Europe no longer perceive themselves as having a single…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
