Human Rights Observatory

UN Financing Development Meeting Should Advance Tax Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist holds up a button as negotiations for the tax convention take place at the United Nations in New York, February 6, 2025.  © 2025 Anne Marte Skaland (Seville) – The United Nations conference on financing for development should help pave the way for meaningful progress on improving international tax cooperation to benefit everyone’s human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued a database on tax references made by UN treaty bodies.The fourth international meeting in development financing will begin on June 30, 2025, in Seville,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
