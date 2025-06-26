Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As one of Shakespeare’s least performed plays, Coriolanus is startlingly relevant under Trump 2.0

By Kirk Dodd, Lecturer in English and Writing, University of Sydney
Set in the turbulent early Roman Republic the play follows the glorious rise of Coriolanus, a terrifying war machine on the battlefield.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Ken Henry on changing the tax system to give struggling workers a fairer go
~ Three African women’s train ride from Copenhagen to Hamburg through racism and resilience
~ Cambodia: Government allows slavery and torture to flourish inside hellish scamming compounds
~ Syria: Torture survivors of Saydnaya and other detention centres grappling with devastating needs and minimal support
~ Ethiopia: Crackdown on Health Workers’ Protests
~ ‘Do not eat’: what’s in those little desiccant sachets and how do they work?
~ ‘I’m dreading birthing in such a system’: what Indigenous women globally think of birth care and what they’d like to see instead
~ Oil shocks in the 1970s drove rapid changes in transport. It could happen again if Middle East tensions continue
~ The ARIA charts are about to undergo a big change. It could be a boost for local artists
~ Magpies may not be a pesky Australian import – new research finds their ancestors thrived in NZ a long time ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter