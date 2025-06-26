Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Ken Henry on changing the tax system to give struggling workers a fairer go

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Former secretary of the Treasury Ken Henry joins us to talk about his 40+ years experience in working to reform Australia’s tax system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As one of Shakespeare’s least performed plays, Coriolanus is startlingly relevant under Trump 2.0
~ Three African women’s train ride from Copenhagen to Hamburg through racism and resilience
~ Cambodia: Government allows slavery and torture to flourish inside hellish scamming compounds
~ Syria: Torture survivors of Saydnaya and other detention centres grappling with devastating needs and minimal support
~ Ethiopia: Crackdown on Health Workers’ Protests
~ ‘Do not eat’: what’s in those little desiccant sachets and how do they work?
~ ‘I’m dreading birthing in such a system’: what Indigenous women globally think of birth care and what they’d like to see instead
~ Oil shocks in the 1970s drove rapid changes in transport. It could happen again if Middle East tensions continue
~ The ARIA charts are about to undergo a big change. It could be a boost for local artists
~ Magpies may not be a pesky Australian import – new research finds their ancestors thrived in NZ a long time ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter