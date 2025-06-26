Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three African women’s train ride from Copenhagen to Hamburg through racism and resilience

By Zita Zage
“Black people have gotten used to being treated like shit — at school, at work, everywhere. [It] is systemic. And unless we speak about it, nothing will change.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cambodia: Government allows slavery and torture to flourish inside hellish scamming compounds
~ Syria: Torture survivors of Saydnaya and other detention centres grappling with devastating needs and minimal support
~ Ethiopia: Crackdown on Health Workers’ Protests
~ ‘Do not eat’: what’s in those little desiccant sachets and how do they work?
~ ‘I’m dreading birthing in such a system’: what Indigenous women globally think of birth care and what they’d like to see instead
~ Oil shocks in the 1970s drove rapid changes in transport. It could happen again if Middle East tensions continue
~ The ARIA charts are about to undergo a big change. It could be a boost for local artists
~ Magpies may not be a pesky Australian import – new research finds their ancestors thrived in NZ a long time ago
~ Whose story is being told – and why? Four questions museum visitors should ask themselves these school holidays
~ From Mumbai’s ‘illegal migrant workers’ to Melbourne crypto traders, The Degenerates is global Australian literature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter