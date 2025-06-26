Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Government allows slavery and torture to flourish inside hellish scamming compounds

By Amnesty International
The Cambodian government is deliberately ignoring a litany of human rights abuses including slavery, human trafficking, child labour and torture being carried out by criminal gangs on a vast scale in more than 50 scamming compounds located across the country, Amnesty International said in a new report published today. Survivors interviewed for the report, “I […] The post Cambodia: Government allows slavery and torture to flourish inside hellish scamming compounds appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Three African women’s train ride from Copenhagen to Hamburg through racism and resilience
~ Syria: Torture survivors of Saydnaya and other detention centres grappling with devastating needs and minimal support
~ Ethiopia: Crackdown on Health Workers’ Protests
~ ‘Do not eat’: what’s in those little desiccant sachets and how do they work?
~ ‘I’m dreading birthing in such a system’: what Indigenous women globally think of birth care and what they’d like to see instead
~ Oil shocks in the 1970s drove rapid changes in transport. It could happen again if Middle East tensions continue
~ The ARIA charts are about to undergo a big change. It could be a boost for local artists
~ Magpies may not be a pesky Australian import – new research finds their ancestors thrived in NZ a long time ago
~ Whose story is being told – and why? Four questions museum visitors should ask themselves these school holidays
~ From Mumbai’s ‘illegal migrant workers’ to Melbourne crypto traders, The Degenerates is global Australian literature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter