‘Do not eat’: what’s in those little desiccant sachets and how do they work?

By Kamil Zuber, Senior Industry Research Fellow, Future Industries Institute, University of South Australia
When you buy a new electronic appliance, shoes, medicines or even some food items, you often find a small paper sachet with the warning: “silica gel, do not eat”.

What exactly is it, is it toxic, and can you use it for anything?

The importance of desiccants


That little sachet is a desiccant – a type of material that removes excess moisture from the air.

It’s important during the transport and storage of a wide range of products because we can’t always control the environment. Humid conditions can cause damage through corrosion, decay, the growth of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
