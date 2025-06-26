‘I’m dreading birthing in such a system’: what Indigenous women globally think of birth care and what they’d like to see instead
By Nina Sivertsen, Associate Professor, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University
Susan Elizabeth Smith, Researcher in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander maternal health and wellbeing, Flinders University
Tahlia Johnson, Lecturer and researcher, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University
Many Indigenous families around the world say hospital staff often don’t understand their cultures or even give them basic rights during maternity care.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 25, 2025