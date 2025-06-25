Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Foreign Aid Cuts Affect Rohingya Children’s Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Rohingya girl walks past shelters in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 9, 2025. © 2025 Abdullah Bawshore US and other foreign donor cutbacks in humanitarian aid have worsened the existing education crisis for 437,000 school-age children in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, with schools that served hundreds of thousands of children shut down.The cutbacks have closed learning centers run by aid groups. Community-based schools are still operating and are considered better but lack government recognition and are therefore ineligible for donor support,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
