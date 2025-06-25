Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whose story is being told – and why? 4 questions museum visitors should ask themselves this school holidays

By Olli Hellmann, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Waikato
Museum exhibits only tell part of what happened in the past. Visitors need to consider what is being included – and what is being left out.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
