Yes, Victoria’s efforts to wean households off gas have been dialled back. But it’s still real progress
By Trivess Moore, Associate Professor in Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Nicola Willand, Associate Professor in Housing, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Sarah Robertson, Research Fellow in Human Geography, RMIT University
New plans to get Victoria off gas are less ambitious. But they will still cut energy bills and accelerate the shift away from gas.
- Wednesday, June 25, 2025