Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From HAL 9000 to M3GAN: what film’s evil robots tell us about contemporary tech fears

By Adam Daniel, Associate Lecturer in Communication, Western Sydney University
The killer robot is far from a simple villain. It is a mirror held up to cultural questions we have about human autonomy and responsibility in the digital age.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
