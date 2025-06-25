Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A preservative removed from childhood vaccines 20 years ago is still causing controversy today − a drug safety expert explains

By Terri Levien, Professor of Pharmacy, Washington State University
There’s no solid evidence that thimerosal harms children. It was removed from almost all vaccines more than 20 years ago out of an abundance of caution, but RFK Jr.’s hand-picked vaccine advisory committee is looking into it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Foreign Aid Cuts Affect Rohingya Children’s Education
~ UN rights mission condemns civilian toll in deadly missile strikes on Ukraine
~ What is reconciliation − the legislative shortcut Republicans are using to push through their ‘Big Beautiful Bill’?
~ Whose story is being told – and why? 4 questions museum visitors should ask themselves this school holidays
~ How Israel’s domestic crises and Netanyahu’s aim to project power are reshaping the Middle East
~ Remote cave discovery shows ancient voyagers brought rice across 2,300km of Pacific Ocean
~ ‘I’m not going to give up’: how to help more disadvantaged young people go to uni and TAFE
~ Yes, Victoria’s efforts to wean households off gas have been dialled back. But it’s still real progress
~ Technology is transforming the face of modern warfare, but some things never change
~ New climate reporting rules start on July 1. Many companies are not ready for the change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter