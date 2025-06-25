Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with severe diabetes cured in small stem cell trial

By Craig Beall, Senior Lecturer in Experimental Diabetes, University of Exeter
The cure for diabetes is a life free from daily insulin injections. Based on that criterion, ten out of 12 people (83%) in a new clinical trial were cured of their diabetes one year after receiving an advanced stem cell therapy.

This study used laboratory-grown pancreatic islet cells. They were infused into the liver, where they took up residence. Within a year, most participants no longer required insulin injections.

One of the most striking benefits was the rapid prevention of dangerously…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkmenistan: Imprisoned Activist Faces New Dubious Charges
~ ‘A moral failure’: Security Council hears about grave violations against children caught in war
~ Responsibility to Protect: An unfulfilled promise, a ray of hope
~ The Competition Bureau wants more airline competition, but it won’t solve Canada’s aviation challenges
~ The South African apartheid movement’s close relationship with the American right – then and now
~ Will Trump’s high-risk Iran strategy pay dividends at home if the peace deal holds?
~ ‘Upcycled’ food is on the rise – here’s what you need to know
~ Bombing Iran: has the UN charter failed?
~ Alasdair Gray: unseen artworks offer insight into a profoundly creative and original artist
~ Moving Notting Hill Carnival to Hyde Park would wrench it from the community and history at its heart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter