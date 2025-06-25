Who called Shakespeare ‘upstart crow’? Our study points to his co-author, Thomas Nashe
By Brett Greatley-Hirsch, Professor of Renaissance Literature and Textual Studies, University of Leeds
Andrew Hadfield, Professor of English, Centre for Early Modern and Medieval Studies, University of Sussex
Rachel White, Teaching Fellow in the Department of English Studies, Durham University
London, September 1592. Robert Greene, a popular writer of romances, plays, and pamphlets – with an apparent predilection for pickled herring and Rhenish wine in prodigal excess – has died.
Three pamphlets are published soon afterwards, each purporting to be Greene’s autobiographical deathbed repentance. The first to appear, Greene’s Groatsworth of Wit, contains a letter addressed to “those gentlemen … that spend their wits in making plays”.…
