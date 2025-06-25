Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mattel and OpenAI have partnered up – here’s why parents should be concerned about AI in toys

By Andrew McStay, Professor of Technology & Society, Bangor University
Mattel may seem like an unchanging, old-school brand. Most of us are familiar with it – be it through Barbie, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, Uno, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, MEGA or Polly Pocket.

But toys are changing. In a world where children grow up with algorithm-curated content and voice assistants, toy manufacturers are looking to AI for new opportunities.

Mattel has now partnered with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to bring generative AI…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
