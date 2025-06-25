Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Learning German has many benefits for young people – and it’s not as hard as its reputation suggests

By Sascha Stollhans, Professor of Language Education and Linguistics, University of Leeds
As the government is exploring a new EU youth mobility scheme and working towards a renewed association with the Erasmus+ programme, a world of opportunity may be opening up once again for young people in the UK. Studying or working abroad is not just an enriching experience – it’s a powerful step towards building intercultural competence and a successful…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkmenistan: Imprisoned Activist Faces New Dubious Charges
~ ‘A moral failure’: Security Council hears about grave violations against children caught in war
~ Responsibility to Protect: An unfulfilled promise, a ray of hope
~ The Competition Bureau wants more airline competition, but it won’t solve Canada’s aviation challenges
~ The South African apartheid movement’s close relationship with the American right – then and now
~ Will Trump’s high-risk Iran strategy pay dividends at home if the peace deal holds?
~ ‘Upcycled’ food is on the rise – here’s what you need to know
~ Bombing Iran: has the UN charter failed?
~ People with severe diabetes cured in small stem cell trial
~ Alasdair Gray: unseen artworks offer insight into a profoundly creative and original artist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter