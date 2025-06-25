Tolerance.ca
Eritrea: Human Rights Council must vote to extend Special Rapporteur’s mandate

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) which is scheduled to decide on numerous draft resolutions between 4th and 7th July, among them a resolution to extend the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Eritrea and another to end the mandate of the Special Rapporteur, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and […] The post Eritrea: Human Rights Council must vote to extend Special Rapporteur’s mandate appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


