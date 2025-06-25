Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our oceans are in trouble: how to move beyond the outrage and start taking real action

By Judy Mann-Lang, Conservation Strategist, Oceanographic Research Institute (South African Association for Marine Biological Research)
Our oceans are in trouble. Catches from many of the world’s fisheries are declining, with some fishing practices destroying enormous areas of the sea bed. Habitat loss through coastal development threatens many coastal ecosystems including estuaries and mangroves, which are vital nurseries for many fish species.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Checking in on New England fisheries 25 Years after ‘The Perfect Storm’ movie
~ Migrants in South Africa’s economic powerhouse often go hungry: the drivers and what can be done about it
~ Zambia runs on mostly green power, but households use polluting cooking fuel: study suggests how to fix this
~ Why queer-themed shows evoke a bittersweet nostalgia for missed childhood moments
~ War, peace, and the price Iran paid
~ UN Human Rights Office Calls for Action on ‘Transnational Repression’
~ New Global Coalition Urges Rights-Based Climate Relocation Policies
~ How high-latitude peat and forest fires could shape the future of Earth’s climate
~ Why there’s a growing backlash against plant-based diets
~ The mystery of Mercury’s missing meteorites – and how we may have finally found some
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter