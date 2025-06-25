Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Migrants in South Africa’s economic powerhouse often go hungry: the drivers and what can be done about it

By Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, Associate Professor Economic Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Catherine Althaus, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Massimiliano Tani, Professor of Finance and Economics, UNSW Sydney
About 281 million people globally have migrated from their country of origin to another country. This movement can be temporary or permanent and can occur for various reasons, including economic opportunities, family reunification and education. Then there are also millions who are escaping conflict and seeking refuge in another country.

Countries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
