Human Rights Observatory

Why queer-themed shows evoke a bittersweet nostalgia for missed childhood moments

By Rena Bivens, Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies, Carleton University
Media help us imagine parallel lives and even reconstruct our past. Late-bloomers may feel queer anemoia as they grapple with questions of what could have been.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
