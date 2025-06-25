Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Global Coalition Urges Rights-Based Climate Relocation Policies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Coalition on Dignified Climate-related Planned Relocation, New York City, June 19, 2025.  © 2025 Human Rights Watch Last week, Human Rights Watch hosted the launch of the “Coalition on Dignified Climate-related Planned Relocation,” a new global alliance working to ensure communities forced to plan relocations due to climate change can do so on their own terms and with dignity.Over two days in New York City, more than 40 relocating community leaders, researchers, and advocates from across the globe—including those from Panama, Fiji, Brazil, Mexico, Australia,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Checking in on New England fisheries 25 Years after ‘The Perfect Storm’ movie
~ Our oceans are in trouble: how to move beyond the outrage and start taking real action
~ Migrants in South Africa’s economic powerhouse often go hungry: the drivers and what can be done about it
~ Zambia runs on mostly green power, but households use polluting cooking fuel: study suggests how to fix this
~ Why queer-themed shows evoke a bittersweet nostalgia for missed childhood moments
~ War, peace, and the price Iran paid
~ UN Human Rights Office Calls for Action on ‘Transnational Repression’
~ How high-latitude peat and forest fires could shape the future of Earth’s climate
~ Why there’s a growing backlash against plant-based diets
~ The mystery of Mercury’s missing meteorites – and how we may have finally found some
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter