Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why there’s a growing backlash against plant-based diets

By Jonathan Beacham, Research Fellow, University of Bristol Business School, University of Bristol
David M. Evans, Professor of Sociotechnical Futures, University of Bristol Business School, University of Bristol
People in the UK are eating too much meat – especially processed meat – according to a recent report from the Food Foundation, a UK charity.

The report recommends revisiting school food standards, which advises schools to serve meat three times a week. The consequence? Children often eat a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
