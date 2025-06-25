Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s f-bomb: a psychologist explains why the president makes fast and furious statements

By Geoff Beattie, Professor of Psychology, Edge Hill University
Donald Trump’s latest forthright outburst was made as part of his attempts to create a peace deal with Iran and Israel. “I’m not happy with Israel,” he told reporters on June 24. “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing.”

This came a day after Trump had


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ War, peace, and the price Iran paid
~ UN Human Rights Office Calls for Action on ‘Transnational Repression’
~ New Global Coalition Urges Rights-Based Climate Relocation Policies
~ How high-latitude peat and forest fires could shape the future of Earth’s climate
~ Why there’s a growing backlash against plant-based diets
~ The mystery of Mercury’s missing meteorites – and how we may have finally found some
~ The Ballad of Wallis Island is a masterpiece of the extraordinary made ordinary
~ How your gut bacteria could help detect pancreatic cancer early
~ Some people are turning to nicotine gum and patches to treat long COVID brain fog
~ Iran’s history has been blighted by interference from foreign powers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter