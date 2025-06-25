Tolerance.ca
The Ballad of Wallis Island is a masterpiece of the extraordinary made ordinary

By Nicola Bishop, Academic Enhancement Lead, De Montfort University
With The Ballad of Wallis Island, Tom Basden and Tim Key have written a poignant and comical exploration of music, loss, nostalgia and hope.

The film has been compared to Once (2007) and Local HeroThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
