Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How your gut bacteria could help detect pancreatic cancer early

By Falk Hildebrand, Researcher in Bioinformatician, Quadram Institute
Daisuke Suzuki, PhD Candidate, Gut Microbiome, Quadram Institute
Whether you had breakfast this morning or not, your pancreas is working quietly behind the scenes. This vital organ produces the enzymes that help digest your food and the hormones that regulate your metabolism. But when something goes wrong with your pancreas, the consequences can be devastating.

Pancreatic cancer has earned the grim nickname “the silent killer” for good reason.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ War, peace, and the price Iran paid
~ UN Human Rights Office Calls for Action on ‘Transnational Repression’
~ New Global Coalition Urges Rights-Based Climate Relocation Policies
~ How high-latitude peat and forest fires could shape the future of Earth’s climate
~ Why there’s a growing backlash against plant-based diets
~ The mystery of Mercury’s missing meteorites – and how we may have finally found some
~ Trump’s f-bomb: a psychologist explains why the president makes fast and furious statements
~ The Ballad of Wallis Island is a masterpiece of the extraordinary made ordinary
~ Some people are turning to nicotine gum and patches to treat long COVID brain fog
~ Iran’s history has been blighted by interference from foreign powers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter