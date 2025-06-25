Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than half of US teens have had at least one cavity, but fluoride programs in schools help prevent them – new research

By Christina Scherrer, Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Kennesaw State University
Shillpa Naavaal, Associate Professor of Pediatric Dentistry, Virginia Commonwealth University
Fluoride varnish, easily and quickly applied to a child’s teeth, is an affordable and effective way to help prevent cavities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ War, peace, and the price Iran paid
~ UN Human Rights Office Calls for Action on ‘Transnational Repression’
~ New Global Coalition Urges Rights-Based Climate Relocation Policies
~ How high-latitude peat and forest fires could shape the future of Earth’s climate
~ Why there’s a growing backlash against plant-based diets
~ The mystery of Mercury’s missing meteorites – and how we may have finally found some
~ Trump’s f-bomb: a psychologist explains why the president makes fast and furious statements
~ The Ballad of Wallis Island is a masterpiece of the extraordinary made ordinary
~ How your gut bacteria could help detect pancreatic cancer early
~ Some people are turning to nicotine gum and patches to treat long COVID brain fog
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter