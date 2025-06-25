More than half of US teens have had at least one cavity, but fluoride programs in schools help prevent them – new research
By Christina Scherrer, Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Kennesaw State University
Shillpa Naavaal, Associate Professor of Pediatric Dentistry, Virginia Commonwealth University
Fluoride varnish, easily and quickly applied to a child’s teeth, is an affordable and effective way to help prevent cavities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 25, 2025